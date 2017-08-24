Picture story

August 24, Thursday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to roof house

- to marry

- to start new business

- to learn astrology

- to visit higher authorities

- to take new born baby out



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the sheep, snake and rooster years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.



************************************



August 25, Friday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to shift house

- to hand and take over office

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to roof house

- to perform lungdar



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the ox year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the rat and pig years.