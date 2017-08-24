Picture story

A fire razed a two stroyed traditional house at Namkhey village in Tang, Bumthang yesterday morning. The fire is suspected to have started around 10:25AM. Royal Bhutan Police in Bumthang said a 73-year-old woman lived in the house alone and was away to milk the cow when the incident happened. Police said a burning bukhari left unattended could have caused the fire although the woman was brewing ara as well.
