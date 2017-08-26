Picture story

Her Majesty the Gyalyum, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck inaugurated the eight edition of the Mountain Echoes literary festival yesterday at the India House Estate in Thimphu. Students from Sersang Primary School in Thimphu performed cultural programmes at the event, which was attended by Her Royal Highness Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, the Prime Minister and senior government officials. The literary festival will see a total of 75 speakers out of which 43 are Bhutanese, 21 are Indians and 11 are from Australia, Bangladesh, Britain, Nepal, Russia and the USA. The festival begins today at the auditorium of the Royal University of Bhutan and the Tarayana Centre.
