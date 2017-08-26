Picture story

Dr Ang Poon Liat, a consultant paediatrician at Thomson Paediatric Centre, Singapore talks on the Secrets Behind Healthy Longevity at the 21st Friday Forum yesterday at the Royal Institute for Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS) in Phuentsholing. The participants of the first batch of Bhutan Foreign Service Programme (BFSP) attended the lecture along with various officials. The programme has 28 participants. BFSP is a 3-week integrated leadership programme tailored for Bhutan’s foreign service.
