Picture story

Yeshi Tsheyang Zam, 11, launched her book, Khakey, in front of a packed audience at the Royal University of Bhutan on August 25 in Thimphu. Unveiled by artist, illustrator and animation filmmaker, Chand Bhattarai, Khakey is an illustrated tale of a western Bhutanese custom of children discreetly delivering snowballs filled with delicacies to a neighbour’s house on the first snow day of the year. (Photo courtesy: Mountain Echoes, 2017)
