Picture story

Works and Human Settlement minister Dorji Choden and Chief executive officer of Ugen Auto, Ugen Norbu Jamyang, launched Bharatbenz in Thimphu yesterday. Bharatbenz is one of Daimler’s commercial vehicle brands. Bharatbenz has partnered with Ugen Auto in Bhutan. Daimler’s truck Asia will also introduce the Fuso truck and bus brand this year. Its regional responsibility extends to the six markets of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

