Picture story

As part of the Nationwide Financial Literacy Roadshow, the Governor and officials of the Royal Monetary Authority and financial institutions were in Paro on August 25. The roadshow is organsied to advocate people on basic financial terms, promote financial service providers and provide opportunity to enhance ‘financial shopping’, smart savings and financial planning, productive credit management, consumer protection and digital finance. The team is reaching out to local leaders, sector heads, educational institutes including monastic body, cooperative groups and non-formal education sectors, among others. The initiative expects regional financial service providers to enhance their services in opening bank branches and agents, increasing number of customer accounts, credit enhancement through promoting cooperative and leveraging digital banking services. RMA will closely monitor the progress of each dzongkhag’s number of bank accounts, saving deposit, credit and use of digital services.
