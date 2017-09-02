September 01, Friday

Good day

- to consecrate

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to enter in a new house

- to shift house

- to start new business

- to hand and take over office

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers

- to perform luisang

- to perform luichoe

- to perform luibumter

- to perform luitor

- to perform luisoelkha



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the ox year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the rat and pig years.



************************************



September 02, Saturday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to start new business

- to shift house

- to roof house

- to hoist prayer flag

- to marry

- to celebrate



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year.