A book ‘My life’ by Tsherim Damchen Jamyang Lhamo, 10 was launched yesterday in Thimphu. The book is a journer of the writer who studies in Sersang Primary School
Check Also
Harrow School gives four scholarships to students
Four Bhutanese students are studying in the Harrow International School in Bangkok on long-term scholarships that they received from the school recently. The scholarships are worth Nu 40 million until the students graduate from the school after grade 12. On an average, a boarding student pays about Nu 1.8 million a year.