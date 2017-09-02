Saturday , September 2 2017
Four Bhutanese students are studying in the Harrow International School in Bangkok on long-term scholarships that they received from the school recently. The scholarships are worth Nu 40 million until the students graduate from the school after grade 12. On an average, a boarding student pays about Nu 1.8 million a year.

