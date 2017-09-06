Wednesday , September 6 2017
Home / Sports / Picture story

Picture story

September 5, 2017 Sports Leave a comment 1,253 Views

Brotherhood United won the first ever monsoon football tournament in Lhuentse. The team defeated Dudes United with 3-2 goals during the final on September 3. Brothers United was awarded Nu 40,000 cash prize, while Dudes United took Nu 25,000.

Check Also

Bhutan to host SAFF U-18 Championship 2017

Bhutan Football Federation will host SAFF U-18 championship that will begin from September 18 to 27. This happens after 18 years of the federation’s affiliation with South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2017, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA