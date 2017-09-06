Picture story



September 06, Wednesday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to appoint to new post

- to learn astrology

- to hand and take over office

- to start new business

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to roof house

- to enter in a new house

- to hoist lungdar



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the ox and dragon years.



************************************

September 07, Thursday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to learn astrology

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to visit higher authorities

- to hand and take over office

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to hoist lungdar

- to roof house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the sheep, snake and rooster years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.