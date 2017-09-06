Picture story

Brotherhood United won the first ever monsoon football tournament in Lhuentse. The team defeated Dudes United with 3-2 goals during the final on September 3. Brothers United was awarded Nu 40,000 cash prize, while Dudes United took Nu 25,000.
Check Also
Bhutan to host SAFF U-18 Championship 2017
Bhutan Football Federation will host SAFF U-18 championship that will begin from September 18 to 27. This happens after 18 years of the federation’s affiliation with South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).