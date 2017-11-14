Picture story

To commemorate the birth anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo Bhutan football federation observed the Grassroots Football Day in all 20 dzongkhags. The grassroots programme aimed at mass participation, skill development and giving equal opportunities to children also observed the Children’s Day across the country on November 11.
