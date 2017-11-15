Picture story

In recognition of his service and outstanding technical contribution to the nation, the Managing Director of Bhutan Power Corporation Ltd, Gem Tshering, was awarded the Asian Institute of Technology Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award in the Rural and Community Development category. The award was presented during the 46th Governing Board Meeting held from November 3-6 in Taipei, Taiwan.
