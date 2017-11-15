Picture story

November 15, Wednesday

Good day

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to celebrate

- to hand and take over office

- to enter in a new house

- to shift house

- to start new business

- to visit higher authorities

- to sow seeds

- to plant trees and flowers



Bad day

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to roof house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the ox and dragon years.



November 16, Thursday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to perform lhasung

- to learn astrology

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to hand and take over office

- to enter in a new house

- to roof house

- to start new business

- to shift house



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the sheep, snake and rooster years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the snake and horse years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.