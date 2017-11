To commemorate the 62nd birth anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Tshodrakchen riders, a motorcycle club based in Thimphu donated blankets, mattresses and other essential items worth Nu 300,000 to Bardo Primary School in Zhemgang.

The club was formed in February last year, to sustain the passion to ride with a cause. The 18-member club is comprised of office-goers and conducts charity and voluntary works on holidays. Bhutan National Bank was one of the major contributors.