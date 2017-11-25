Picture story

To commemorate the listing of March 7, 1971’s speech of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Memory of the World Register, an event was held at the Voluntary Artists Studio Thimphu yesterday.

UNESCO listed the speech in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register on October 30 this year. In the 20 minutes speech, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman speaks to the freedom-loving Bangalis to wage a freedom movement and is said to have inspired the Bengali people for the forthcoming liberation movement. To be listed in the world register, documents have to have world significance and universal value. The Memory of the World Register has about 427 documents and collections.