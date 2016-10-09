PM leaves for Thailand today

Lyonchoen will also be visiting Australia and India

Diplomacy: Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will visit Thailand from October 8-10, Australia from 11-14 and India from 15 to 17, according to a ministry of foreign affairs press release.

In Thailand, Lyonchoen will meet with Prime Minister of Thailand, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Bangkok on October 10. Lyonchoen will travel to Brisbane, Australia on the evening of October 10.

In Australia, Lyonchoen’s itinerary includes participation in the World Water Congress where he will deliver its keynote address on October 11 in Brisbane, meetings with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, foreign minister Julie Bishop, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tony Smith and trade and investment minister Steven Ciabo on October 12-13 in Canberra.

On October 13, Lyonchoen will travel to Sydney and meet with the Premier of New South Wales Mike Baird. The visit is significant in that it is the first visit to Australia by a Prime Minister of Bhutan after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2002. The visit is expected to further enhance the existing close ties of friendship between Bhutan and Australia.

Lyonchoen will arrive in New Delhi, India from Sydney, Australia on October 14 and travel to Goa on October 15 to attend the BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Summit. As the Chair of BRICS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the leaders of BIMSTEC countries to an outreach summit with leaders of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for the 8th BRICS summit in Goa. Lyonchoen is expected to meet with the leaders of BIMSTEC countries on the sidelines of the Summit.

Lyonchoen will return to Bhutan on October 17.

Staff reporter