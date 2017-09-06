PM visits flood damage site in Sarpang

A heavy rainfall on the night of September 4 washed away more than 200 metres of Serzhong gewog centre road in Sarpang.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay visited the affected area yesterday. The road connects four gewogs of Serzhong, Chuzargang, Tareythang and Umling.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said he was concerned because this stretch of road is important and it was damaged because of improper drainages along the road. He directed the dzongdag to get in touch with the contractor immediately and to build proper drainages along the road before blacktopping.

Efforts are being made to reinstate the road immediately.

Department of Roads has deployed two excavators at the site. Executive Engineer Sonam N Wangdi said that by late evening the DoR could open the road to traffic. “The road was washed away solely because of lack of proper drainage,” he said.

Nirmala Pokhrel | Gelephu