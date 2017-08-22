Police and public meet for a collective response

Phuentsholing residents on August 18 pointed out several issues they faced in the cross-border town to the police.

Issue related to drugs was among the main.

The deputy chief of police, Colonel Dorji Wangchuk, during his visit in the town, provided a platform for the people in Phuentsholing to express concerns. The consultation meeting was aimed at bringing public participation in policing Phuentsholing.

Tshewang Dorji, a taxi driver, said that police should look into smuggling of drugs that has been increasing. Cabbie said that they could get into trouble.

“I had an experience where a police warned I could also get into trouble if my passengers were in possession of drugs,” Tshewang Dorji said.

Police officials said that the public could take active part in controlling drug abuse and other crimes in the town by reporting on time to police.

Police was also suggested installing drug-scanning machines at the gates.

One hotelier said that police should not call those people who report at the police office.“It is not good,” he said “It looks like we are also involved.”

If such matters are considered, the hotelier said that people would be “very supportive.” He further said that police should check the hotels that are allowing lodging facilities to those without proper documents.

Police officials from Phuentsholing said that the crime rates have fluctuated in the last three to four years in Phuentsholing. The number of criminal cases increased to 189 in 2016, while it was 90 in 2015, and 101 in 2014. This year, so far, the police have registered 132 cases.

Karma, a taxi driver, said that police are not very polite with people.

“We will look at it,” said deputy chief of police.

Phuentsholing RBP’s superintendent of police, Wangchukla, said that police are always trained and briefed every week on dealing with the public.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing