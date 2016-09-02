RBP celebrates Raising Day

Celebration: The Royal Bhutan Police celebrated its 51st Police Raising Day at its headquarters in Thimphu yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, said that RBP has been doing a commendable job in serving and protecting the communities.

“The Supreme Commander in Chief of the armed forces, His Majesty The King, always supported and looked after the armed forces,” the Lt General said.

It is important that the Royal Bhutan Army, Royal Bodyguards and RBP, work together to maintain the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and in serving the nation and its people, the Lt General added.

To recognise RBP’s efforts to keep the communities safe, trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the Crime Reduction Competition among the divisions.

Trongsa police won the first prize of Nu 50,000, followed by Wangdue and Samtse that won Nu 30,000 and Nu 20,000 respectively.

RBP made six Raising Day pledges to rededicate their commitment to serve and protect the communities: to enhance public-friendly policing, improve police response time, enhance crime prevention and detection, intensify operations to curtail drug demand and supply, strengthen road safety and traffic law enforcement, and to have a corrupt-free police organisation.

The RBP was founded and commissioned as the key law enforcement agency by His Majesty Jigme Dorji Wangchuck in 1965.

Dechen Tshomo