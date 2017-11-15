Recitation of the seven-line prayer concludes at Memorial Choeten

The recitation of 100,000 Tsikduen Seldoep or the seven-line prayer is being presided over by His Eminence Drubwang Namkhai Nyinpo Rinpoche at the Memorial Choeten in Thimphu.

The seven-line prayer is considered the most scared supplication to Guru Rinpoche. It is considered that reciting the seven-line prayer is the best way to invoke Guru Rinpoche’s blessings.

In Nyingma tradition, practice session, meditation, sadhana or anything related to religious activities, cannot begin without reciting the seven-line prayer. Buddhist texts say that it is the essence of all the teachings of Guru Rinpoche.

According to historical records, Vajra Dakinis invited Guru Rinpoche to a grant feasts by reciting the seven-line prayer. Later, the dakinis taught the prayers to a group of scholars, following which it became widespread.

Scholars and masters explain how the seven-line prayer was first spread in Nalanda University, India.

It is believed that long ago in Nalanda, five hundred non-Buddhist masters, grammar and logic experts, tried to put an end to the Buddha dharma by challenging the Buddhist scholars. When the Buddhist scholars proved unable to contend with them, the dakinis appeared to most of them in their dreams and asked them to invoke the seven-line prayer in order to seek the blessings of Guru Rinpoche.

When the scholars recited the seven-line prayer with grand feast, Guru Rinpoche appeared in the sky. Taking his position as the leader of the five hundred scholars, he overcame the five hundred non-Buddhist masters and converted them effectively to Buddha dharma.

In the 8th century, when Guru Rinpoche visited Tibet at the invitation of Tibetan King Thrisong Deutsen and Khenchen Bodhisattva to build Samye monastery, Guru Rinpoche gave teachings on the seven-line prayer to his disciples. Since then, the prayer has been passed down in the form of terma (treasure).

Jamgon Mipham Gyatso (1846-1912), who was the great Nyingma master of the last century, in his book – White Lotus, which is on Guru Rinpoche, says that there is not a single terma in which the seven-line prayer is not mentioned.

Jamgon Mipham Gyatsho was a student of Patrul Rinpoche, Jamyang Khyentse Wangpo and Jamgon Kongtrul.

Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche in one of his writings said that the seven-line prayer is the most vital and necessary of all practices and is in itself the surest and fastest way to reach the goal of enlightenment.

The seven-line prayer is expounded in three levels. Outwardly, the literal sense is explained. Inwardly, the hidden meaning is unravelled. The innermost meaning talks about how the prayer is implemented on the path to liberation.

Hūṃ! In the north-west of the land of Oḍḍiyāna

In the heart of a lotus flower,

Endowed with the most marvellous attainments,

You are renowned as the ‘Lotus-born’,

Surrounded by many hosts of ḍākinīs

Following in your footsteps,

I pray to you: Come, inspire me with your blessing!

guru pema siddhi hūṃ

The White Lotus explains that outwardly or literal meaning of syllable Hung, which is mind of all Buddhas in the seven-line prayer, invokes the enlightened mind of Guru Rinpoche. According to hidden meaning, it is self-arisen primordial wisdom while it is the secret great perfection in its innermost sense.

Orgyen’s land refers to Oddiyana, the land of Dakinis in present day Swath Valley in Pakistan, is the literal meaning, but it is source par excellence of the secret mantra in its hidden essence. The innermost meaning of Orgyen is the luminous essence-drop of primordial wisdom in the centre of the heart or wisdom.

Likewise, each word, letter, and sentence of the seven-line prayer has literal, secret and innermost meaning. That is why it is considered the most powerful supplication to Guru Rinpoche, which has potential to remove all defilements, to fulfil wishes and liberate from samsara.

Initiated by Tshokey Dorji Foundation under the spiritual advice of His Eminence Drubwang Namkhai Nyinpo Rinpoche, the 100,000 recitation of seven-line prayer, which was started in 2012 is performed as an annual ceremony.

Started on November 11, around 90 monks of Lhodrak Kharchhu monastery are performing the recitation that which ends today with offering of 100,000 butter lamps.

Tenzin Namgyel