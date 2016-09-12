Reotala bailey bridge still closed to traffic

May have to be de-launched

Connectivity: The Department of Roads (DoR) in Trongsa is still exploring options regarding the damaged Reolata bailey suspension bridge. Falling boulders destroyed the bridge in July.

DoR chief engineer, Tougay Choedup said he is still consulting experts as to what can be done to restore the bridge. The company that constructed the bridge may have to de-launch it, he said.

Tougay Choedup added that they are consulting other experts with the hope that the bridge can be repaired without it being de-launched. “The Construction Development Corporation is yet to give us a report on the bridge,” he said.

The bridge is constructed over Mangdechhu for the 20km Korphu gewog road. The bridge is located 3km from the Trongsa-Zhemgang highway at Wandigang. It was inaugurated last year.

Korphu gewog administrative officer, Ugyen Phuntsho said the damaged bridge has become a problem for the people.

He said the people are concerned that the bridge will have to be de-launched. “We actually thought it could be repaired by stretching the cables again,” he said.

The 320-foot bridge was constructed at a cost of more than Nu 20 million and was inaugurated last year.

Nima Wangdi | Trongsa