REVIEW: A book for the young

Eight: Nyingtob Tshering’s Amazing Journey is the latest fiction in the market by Gayatri Bhandari. It is a story of Nyingtob Tshering, a dreaded Thimphu-based gangster.

Eight is a number that has a lot of significance in Buddhism. Nyingtob’s amazing journey begins with the eight manifestations of Guru Rinpoche, eight lucky symbols and the eightfold path teachings of Buddha.

The story revolves around the landmark places of Thimphu. Nyingtob has a lot to learn from eight teachers. The soul of the story is struggle and determination to recover from drug addition. From a gangster to changing his lifestyle altogether, it takes a sad turn of event – the death of his father.

Eight: Nyingtob Tshering’s Amazing Journey is about the power of determination.

Through the book, the author, who is a teacher of Druk School in Thimphu, brings Bhutan’s modern social issues to the fore. It emphasises the relevance of Buddha’s teachings through simple and relatable examples. It encourages young people, in particular, to be responsible and to value their existence.

MB Subba