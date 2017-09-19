Tuesday , September 19 2017
Home / Featured / REVIEW: A book for the young

REVIEW: A book for the young

May 22, 2017 Featured 1 Comment 4,011 Views

Eight: Nyingtob Tshering’s Amazing Journey is the latest fiction in the market by Gayatri Bhandari. It is a story of Nyingtob Tshering, a dreaded Thimphu-based gangster.

Eight is a number that has a lot of significance in Buddhism. Nyingtob’s amazing journey begins with the eight manifestations of Guru Rinpoche, eight lucky symbols and the eightfold path teachings of Buddha.

The story revolves around the landmark places of Thimphu. Nyingtob has a lot to learn from eight teachers. The soul of the story is struggle and determination to recover from drug addition. From a gangster to changing his lifestyle altogether, it takes a sad turn of event – the death of his father.

Eight: Nyingtob Tshering’s Amazing Journey is about the power of determination.

Through the book, the author, who is a teacher of Druk School in Thimphu, brings Bhutan’s modern social issues to the fore. It emphasises the relevance of Buddha’s teachings through simple and relatable examples. It encourages young people, in particular, to be responsible and to value their existence.

MB Subba

Check Also

Anita Tiwari refills the kettle before leaving for school

The informal boarders of Tsirang

It is early morning. Anita Tiwari rushes to the water tap, brushes her teeth and washes her face. She returns to the room with a jerry can full of water.

One comment

  1. Pingback: Kasino

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2017, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA