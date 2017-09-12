Sarpang police arrests two with SP+

Sarpang police arrested two men, aged 23 and 27, for allegedly possessing 1,580 pieces of spasmoproxyvon plus (SP+), 72 grams of dried marijuana leaves and a hookah pipe yesterday.

The duo was on their way to Thimphu from Gelephu in a public transport bus when police was inspecting the bus at the Sarpang check post.

Police sources said that the controlled substances were found wrapped in brown cello tape and concealed with clothes in a luggage bag.

The two men told police that the drugs were bought from Jaigaon.

Of the two arrested, the 27-year-old man is from Nangkhor, Zhemgang and is a bachelors of education (BEd) graduate. The 23-year-old is a student of Sikkim Manipal University from Samkhar, Trashigang.

Police said this is the third arrest made so far this year for illegal possession of SP+.

Staff reporter