Sarpang town: Govt. to assist in rebuilding homes

Township: Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, meeting the landowners of Sarpang’s new town area at Shechamthang on September 11, discussed their plans to rebuild their homes.

Some 25 landowners said they are ready to build houses immediately.

Sarpang bazaar was washed away when Sarpang river flooded on July 20.

Lyonchoen said that the people can construct any kind of house and the government is ready to help. “His Majesty The King is also equally worried about the business community here having no town,” he said.

People can construct single-storey houses that can later be expanded, Lyonchoen said. Except for the buildings, people need not obtain drawings and construction approvals from the dzongkhag.

Lyonchoen said engineers will be kept at the site, and assist and provide technical support to those constructing houses. Anyone wishing to construct a house may consult the engineer, he said

“Let me know if any government procedure is seen as a problem and I will solve them immediately,” Lyonchoen told the people.

Lyonchoen also told them that many people may not have money to construct houses immediately, but all should try to.

“People might not face labour shortage as you will build it helping each other but it might be difficult to find Bhutanese carpenters” he said, adding that a group of Bhutanese carpenters will be provided so that the structures are built using Bhutanese architecture.

Lyonchoen instructed the landowners to submit to him a list of their wood requirements through the dzongkhag. He told the people that on behalf of the landowners, he would approach His Majesty The King for Kidu.

“Some of the landowners said that they do not have money to construct buildings. I have told the dzongdag to allow people to construct even small and single-storey houses,” Lyonchoen said.

Nima Wangdi | Sarpang