SDF and SAU to collaborate

Partnership: The SAARC Development Fund (SDF) and South Asian University (SAU) have agreed to work together in the areas of technical assistance, research and studies, publications and collaborative arrangements in trade facilitation, regional integration, economic cooperation, public-private partnerships and capacity building, among others.

The two institutions also agreed to hold workshops, seminars, and conferences, and to plan and implement joint programmes, wherever required.

SDF CEO (Dr) Sunil Motiwal, visited South Asian University on August 30 to meet SAU President (Dr) Kavita A Sharma and to sign an MoU with the university.

SAU is an international university established by the eight member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC). SAU started its operations from the academic year 2010. The university now offers post-graduate and doctoral programmes in various disciplines that include Development Economics, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Sociology, International Relations and Law.

SDF was established by the eight SAARC Member States in April 2010 to promote the welfare of the people of SAARC region, improve their quality of life, and to accelerate economic growth, social progress and poverty alleviation in the region. The Fund is to serve as the umbrella financial institution for SAARC projects and programmes which are in fulfilment of the objectives of the SAARC Charter.

Staff reporter