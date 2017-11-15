SDF project inception meetings begin today

A four-day project inception meeting begins today in Thimphu for the implementing agencies of the SAARC Development Fund (SDF) funded projects – Promoting Integrated Bamboo Based Enterprise Development among SAARC Countries, and Toll-Free Helpline for Women and Children in SAARC member states.

According to SDF, the meetings will brief implementing agencies on SDF’s policies and procedures and reporting requirements, and proposed changes to the project documents since its approval.

The meeting on Promoting Integrated Bamboo Based Enterprise Development Among SAARC Countries will be held from November 14-15. This project is implemented in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal. The USD 5.1 million project aims to promote bamboo-based enterprises for income generation and employment opportunities.

The Toll-Free Helpline for Women and Children in SAARC Member States, meeting on November 16 and 17 will be held at the SAARC Development Fund Office. The USD 4 million project will be implemented in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The project aims to strengthen the national helpline system in SAARC Member States for the protection of the rights of women and children, strengthen linkages with other helplines and hotlines through networking, referral and follow up mechanism, increase access of women and children to helpline services through coordinated and effective interventions and improve coordination between SAARC Member States on issues of cross border trafficking.

Staff Reporter