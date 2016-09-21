Senior citizens day to be observed on October 1

Events: Starting this year, coinciding with the UN International Day of Older Persons, October 1 will be observed as Senior Citizens Day in Bhutan.

The Royal Society for Senior Citizens (RSSC) will observe the day with the lighting of 1,000 butter lamps at the Zangdo Pelri in Changlimithang and in the kuenrey of Trashichhodzong.

In addition, as a symbolic service to the senior citizens, RSSC will provide physical therapeutic and other medical services to senior citizens above the age of 60, starting with Dasho Bhatra Karp who celebrates his 100th birthday this year.

RSSC was established with the Royal Command of His Majesty The King in 2011. Under the Royal Patronage, the RSSC is currently in the process to come up with a comprehensive strategic plan for the elderlies.

The interim working committee of the society will be sharing the strategic plan with members during the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The RSSC currently has around 100 members. By 2018, the society hopes to reach 1,000 members.

Staff reporter