Sipsu’s first woman tshogpa

LG: Sarita Chhetri, 28, overcame six opponents on September 27 to become the first woman tshogpa in Sipsu gewog, Samtse. No woman had ever contested for the tshogpa post in the past.

Before going to vote on poll day, the high-spirited Sarita Chhetri told Kuensel that she wants to see more women in leadership positions.

After winning from Norjangsa-Peljorling chiwog with 122 votes, she said that roads, drinking water, and human-wildlife conflict will be her major priorities as tshogpa.

“There is much fallow land in our villages,” she said, adding that such land have turned into jungle, which provides hideouts for elephants. “I want to clear all these bushes.”

Class-IX graduate Sarita Chhetri also said that Peljorling requires road connectivity. Although budget had once been approved, she said the road work did not succeed because the budget was returned to the government.

Meanwhile, Sarita Chhetri said Norjangsa will need proper drinking water facilities. She added that she will serve the people to the best of her abilities.

If everything turns out well, Sarita Chhetri is planning to contest for the mangmi post in the next local government election. If she succeeds in winning the mangmi post, she plans to contest for the gup post in the following election.

“I want to become the first woman mangmi and the first woman gup in Sipsu gewog,” she said.

Meanwhile, two other women also contested for the tshogpa seat. Sipsu gewog in Samtse had seven tshogpa contestants, which was the highest in the dzongkhag.

Rajesh Rai | Sipsu