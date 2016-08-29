Six govt. executives transferred

Transfer: Karma Tshering, formerly the director general of the Royal Institute of Management has been transferred to the Department of School Education as the new director general.

Kesang Choden Dorji is the new director for the Department of Adult & Higher Education. She was the director of Royal Education Council.

Kinga Dakpa, who was on interim-transfer with the RCSC, is the new director for the Royal Education Council.

Tshewang Tandin, the previous director general of the Department of Adult and Higher Education is transferred as the new director general for the Royal Institute of Management.

Tashi Penjore, Zimpon Wogm, is the director for Department of Law and Order, of the home and cultural affairs ministry. He had been with His Majesty’s Secretariat.

Tandin Tshering is the new director general for Department of Cottage & Small Industry, of the economic affairs ministry. He was the former director for the Department of Industry, of the ministry.

