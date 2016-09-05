Small number of women contest for local Govt. in Trongsa

LG: Like in most dzongkhags, Trongsa also has very few women contesting in the second local government elections that is due to be held on September 27.

However, the number of women who got past the zomdus is still significant as not many women were interested in participating in the local government elections.

Of the 13 women contestants, only one is contesting for the gup post while three are contesting for the mangmi post. The other eight are contesting for the tshogpa post and another for the thromde ngotshab.

The lone women contestant for gup is Yangzom, 42, from Dangdung chiwog in Langthel. Yangzom is a businesswoman.

Another woman who contested for the gup post from Gagar-Karshong chiwog in Nubi gewog lost to the former Nubi gup, Tashi Penden during the zomdu.

Yangzom, who received a primary level education, said she was encouraged to take part in the local government elections because of trainings provided by Bhutan Network for Empowering Women. “I used to hesitate to take part in such elections but now having understood the importance of participation, I know it is an opportunity,” Yangzom said.

Dzongkhag election officer, Needup, said 42 women appeared for the functional literacy test this year giving them hope of having more women contestants in future local government elections. “But the number is not up to the expectation,” he said.

Trongsa has 14 gup contestants, 16 mangmi contestants, two thromde ngotshab and 47 tshogpa contestants.

Of all the gewogs, Nubi gewog has the maximum number of gup contestants with four followed by Korphu and Langthil with three each. Drakteng and Tangsibji gewogs have two contestants each.

Drakteng gewog has the most mangmi contestants with four and the other four gewogs have three each.

Tangsibi, Drakteng and Langthil have 10 tshogpa candidates while Korphu has nine and Nubi has eight. One woman and one man are contesting for thromde ngotshab.

Nima Wangdi | Bumthang