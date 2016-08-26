Speak, but know your rights well

For the past few days the eminent motormouths have made themselves quite a showpiece, engaging the people unnecessarily and blowing an issue that is still with the court needlessly out of proportion.
The debate that began with a post on facebook by a senior journalist about a family that is seeking justice has pulled in so many sections of people into murky and vastly unintelligent arguments. What is overwhelmingly unfortunate is that the debates couldn’t be constructive.
There are motives and there are designs. There is a way to do it, and there are ways to do it. Just because one has the facility to wiggle one’s tongue doesn’t give one the licence to splatter things as one wishes to every now and then. And having or sharing an opinion doesn’t make one an anti-national. There is a way to take the debate to a more glorious pedestal without having to be bitter and hopelessly divisive.
The case itself is now taking the backseat while personal attacks and character assassinations are taking to the fore. Public figures are being called to answer and divisive languages let loose as weapons to hit each other hard where it hurts the most. What is shocking is that people engaged in the debate are those that the people look up to as responsible members of the society.
We have now the facility of the social media, but we also have guidelines that tell us how to use or how not to use them. And we have laws. Wise you may be, but sans wisdom ancient you could err, as quick and nimble you may be, but without a steed you won’t get far. This is our traditional wisdom that tells us to be responsible and sensible members of the communities we live in.
As a Bhutanese citizen, not being familiar with the laws of the land is absurd and cannot be passed as an excuse. Deliver the justice as the land’s true courts of justice would. What is more important is that people need to respect the laws. All these happening, our debates could be more enlightening and constructive.
There could be fewer disagreements and divisions in the society so. Speak one must, but know one must one’s rights well.
Initially even I thought that it’s none of my business here to comment on this post as I am totally not aware of the matter and haven’t followed it either. But such news of social media getting not so appropriately used or utilised is nothing new these days and that’s a valid concern for every responsible members of any society.
Access to Social Media platforms today has reached the convenient state of some useful digital applications on our smart gadgets and we always make the mistake of taking it for a platform where we can post our day to day gossip materials. Unfortunately, the social media applications demands a lot more responsibility from its users and majority of our users are still not very grown up adults.
Moreover we are always not fully aware of the application permission rights. Things are probably slightly different in the case of mail communications or older day’s online communications over those messengers. When ‘A’ sends a mail to ‘B’, the recipient ‘B’ doesn’t get an automatic second party permission to execute a third party permission like posting the same mail on a third party platform unless there is permission signed mutually as acceptable legal authority with the sender ‘A’. But that’s only my understanding on these complex matters of digital media. So I may be very much wrong here and hence also be wronged in certain ways without me even realising it.
And when so many of our social media users are young people, teenagers or even children these days…it’s difficult to expect them to act responsible. Both valid and justified reasons and intentions usually help us to remain responsible with our expressions, physical or verbal or even written; whenever we try our best to remain logical and not anyway disturbing to others and to the society. But such things can always be expected from a more formal, mature and well managed mainstream media than a social media platform.
All of us can’t develop the abilities and skills required for responsible journalism. Everyone on social media doesn’t think like a journalist and even I don’t do that just like any other of us. But the rules of Social Media these days just demand us to be highly logical and reasonable thinkers, if not some philosophers in some ways.
If you think that I sound a bit logical here, that only because of the fact that my parents were associated with judiciary. And I got a chance to always discuss it with my father about how he could remain absolutely neutral in the hands of law and yet keep coming up with clear verdicts in each and every judgement he passed. Even worse that it was a rule with me that I needed to earn everything from my parents through valid arguments whether it’s just a simple permission or something that I wanted them to buy me. And all that helped me develop a sense of valid judgement whenever I form my arguments even today.
Now that’s a different case, but such things can still be practised at our homes and schools where we can make our children, teenagers and youth a lot more judgemental about their methods in formulating their arguments. Because problems happen on Social Media when we feel both frustrated and free to express our thoughts without realising the legal validity of the environment. And it ends up making others feel offended.