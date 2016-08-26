Speak, but know your rights well

For the past few days the eminent motormouths have made themselves quite a showpiece, engaging the people unnecessarily and blowing an issue that is still with the court needlessly out of proportion.

The debate that began with a post on facebook by a senior journalist about a family that is seeking justice has pulled in so many sections of people into murky and vastly unintelligent arguments. What is overwhelmingly unfortunate is that the debates couldn’t be constructive.

There are motives and there are designs. There is a way to do it, and there are ways to do it. Just because one has the facility to wiggle one’s tongue doesn’t give one the licence to splatter things as one wishes to every now and then. And having or sharing an opinion doesn’t make one an anti-national. There is a way to take the debate to a more glorious pedestal without having to be bitter and hopelessly divisive.

The case itself is now taking the backseat while personal attacks and character assassinations are taking to the fore. Public figures are being called to answer and divisive languages let loose as weapons to hit each other hard where it hurts the most. What is shocking is that people engaged in the debate are those that the people look up to as responsible members of the society.

We have now the facility of the social media, but we also have guidelines that tell us how to use or how not to use them. And we have laws. Wise you may be, but sans wisdom ancient you could err, as quick and nimble you may be, but without a steed you won’t get far. This is our traditional wisdom that tells us to be responsible and sensible members of the communities we live in.

As a Bhutanese citizen, not being familiar with the laws of the land is absurd and cannot be passed as an excuse. Deliver the justice as the land’s true courts of justice would. What is more important is that people need to respect the laws. All these happening, our debates could be more enlightening and constructive.

There could be fewer disagreements and divisions in the society so. Speak one must, but know one must one’s rights well.