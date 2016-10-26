Wednesday , October 26 2016
Speaker attends 135th session of IPU in Geneva

October 26, 2016

Parliament: A 10-member parliamentary delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Jigme Zangpo is participating in the 135th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly in Geneva from October 24-27, according to a foreign affairs press release.

The theme for this year’s assembly is “Human rights abuses as precursors of conflict: Parliaments as early responders”.

In his address to the assembly on October 24, Tshogpon Jigme Zangpo  conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of His Majesty The King and the people of Bhutan and underscored the importance of human rights for peace and development.

He said that the Royal Government’s policy is built on the principle of sustainable peace and happiness to ensure inclusive development both through governance and legislation and that this endeavour of the government is clearly reflected in the development philosophy of Gross National Happiness.

Tshogpon will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts such as Speaker of the Australian Parliament, Tony Smith, and Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Parliament of Thailan, Bilaibhan Sampatisiri.

Parliament members and the secretary generals of the upper and lower Houses are participating in various committees and meetings during the course of the assembly.

Staff reporter

