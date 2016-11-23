Student dies in fall

Accident: A 12-year old-boy, a student of Bajo Higher Secondary School in Wangdue died after falling from the attic of a four-storey school building, yesterday.

He was immediately rushed to the Bajo regional hospital located next to the school but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The boy, a VII student was about to sit for his science exam.

According to police, the boy was seen leaning onto a door in the attic and was alone when the accident occurred. It is suspected that he might have stepped onto the semi-concrete structure outside the attic’s door when the incident occurred.

Sources said the four-storey building was recently completed and there is open access to the attic, due to which the school authority has been informing students not to visit the attic. Police have instructed the school administration to close access to the building’s attic.

The school declared today a day of mourning.

Dawa Gyelmo | Wangdue