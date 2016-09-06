Students can access 2 million books with launch of e-library

The Indian government has funded the initiative

Education: Students and teachers in five colleges under the Royal University of Bhutan, two medical colleges, Royal Thimphu College, Royal Institute of Management and 21 schools across the country can now access 118 text books, reading resources, and other curriculum materials on an electronic library.

Education minister Norbu Wangchuk and Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Jaideep Sarkar inaugurated the Bhutan-India e-library at Motithang Higher Secondary School, Thimphu yesterday.

Through the E-Library, students can access two million books, periodicals and other learning resources. Students can access the resources from mobile phones.

The project has been installed and commissioned at 30 sites in Chukha, Dagana, Haa, Paro, Punakha, Samtse, Sarpang, Thimphu, Tsirang and Wangdue.

The first phase will see the E-Library established in 49 schools and 12 colleges.

Delivery and installation is on-going at 31 sites in the remaining 10 dzongkhags.

The materials for the project, including equipment for the schools and data centre, have arrived and are being installed.

The proposal to establish an e-library in all dzongkhags under Government of India support was announced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Bhutan in June, 2014.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is the nodal implementing agency. The Government of India is funding the project outside the 11th Five Year Plan allocation of Nu 45 billion.

The main components of the project include provision of basic IT infrastructure to 49 schools and 12 colleges.

The project will also set up a data centre at Thimphu Techpark, and establish a digital studio for creating digital content. The digital library will contain study materials, newspapers, and journals among others in the form of text, video and audio images. Staff Reporter