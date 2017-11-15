Wednesday , November 15 2017
Students share Bhutan’s conservation efforts

November 14, 2017 News Leave a comment 574 Views

Two students, Wangdrak Dorji from Dr Tobgyal School and Abhishek Ghalley from Drugyal Higher Secondary School represented Bhutan at a forum “WWF one planet youth leadership forum” from November 9-13 in Hong Kong.

According to a press release from the WWF Bhutan office, the students jointly presented a paper on Bhutan’s conservation efforts with focus on WWF Bhutan’s young Bhutanese birders programme.

The birders programme was initiated last year by WWF Bhutan as a part of Bhutan’s long-term youth engagement strategy.

Talking about his enthusiasm to implement the ideas he got from the forum, Abhishek Ghalley, 15, said, “for these ideas to translate into action, we will need the support of our younger generation,” while Wangdrak Dorji added, “As a young citizen of Bhutan, conserving this treasure is not an individual duty but a birth right.”

The two students were selected to attend the forum through last year’s golden youth award.

According to the press release, the event was hosted by WWF Hong Kong to exchange ideas and experiences on conservation, biodiversity and sustainability among the youth. The five-day event saw youth delegates and educators from 15 countries across Asia and Europe.

Staff Reporter

