Taxi fare App to be launched soon

The information and communications ministry has developed an application, which will provide information on taxi fare for local and national destinations in the country.

The taxi fare App will provide taxi rate depending on the number of seats of the vehicles and the kilometers run while reaching the destination.

During a session with the ministry, a graduate at the national graduate orientation programme (NGOP) said that the taxi fare in the city is not uniform and that drivers charge high rates most times.

Road Safety and Transport Authority’s (RSTA) Director General, Pemba Wangchuk, said the App would make the taxi fare system more transparent.

He added that the public transport buses also carry extra passengers and charge more. “After receiving complaints, RSTA has taken action against four buses in the past.”

Information and communications minister D.N. Dungyel said that the passenger must try and report to RSTA with the name of the driver and the vehicle number when they are overcharged. “RSTA has already set a certain rate for taxi drivers and the information is provided on the RSTA website,” he added.

Senior Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) officer, Tshering Dhendup, said that the App would be updated with the revised taxi fare. “The App has been developed and we will launch it soon.”

The ministry will develop a similar App for bus fare and bus tracking system, which will give an estimate on the arrival of the public transport buses at destinations.

Lyonpo D.N Dungyel said that the ministry revises the rate twice a year.

The graduates also shared concerns regarding traffic rules applying only for certain vehicles.

Pemba Wangchuk said that the complaints regarding traffic rules are frequent and that it might be true. “This must not happen and we will ensure that this doesn’t happen. The rules apply for all vehicles,” he said.

During a session with the labour ministry, a graduate questioned the age limit and experience as criteria to get employment in certain sectors. Labour minister Ngyema Sangay Tshempo, said that the private and corporate sectors work to generate profit and has different rules and regulations.

However, he said that the ministry after discussing with private and corporate sectors provides jobs on a cost-sharing basis through direct employment scheme.

The eight-day orientation programme started on August 12.

Phurpa Lhamo