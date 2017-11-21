Teacher arrested for alleged molestation

Police in Gelephu arrested a teacher from one of the remote schools in the dzongkhag for allegedly molesting five students aged 12 to 14.

The name of the school is withheld in the interest of the students.

Police in Gelephu said that volunteers of a non-governmental organisation, RENEW, reported the matter to them after parents of a girl sought RENEW’s help to counsel their daughter who refused to go to school. RENEW volunteers were in the locality for an awareness and advocacy programme.

Gelephu police said that they deputed a lady officer to investigate the case and five girls alleged that the teacher molested them.

The teacher, who is in his fifth year of service, was arrested on November 16. “The teacher confessed to the crime but claimed it was done under the influence of alcohol,” a police officer said.

It was learnt that the alleged crime happened on different occasions since last year. A source said that the girl, who confided to RENEW volunteers about the abuse, dropped out of school in April this year.

Staff reporter