Thai firm to train Bhutanese

Cooperation: The government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SCG and the Construction Institute of Thailand (CIT) yesterday, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Labour and human resources secretary Sonam Wangchuk signed the MoU with Aree Chavalitcheewingul, Vice President of the Regional Business of SCG Cement, Building Materials, in the presence of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and minister for industry, Dr Atchaka Sibunruang in Bangkok.

The agreement aims to exchange knowledge and ideas, particularly construction and building skills for a basic infrastructure in order to create a skillful workforce for Bhutan.

Lyonchoen had requested Aree Chavalitcheewingul, who was in the country a few weeks ago, to promote the private sector and address the challenges of forming a skilled workforce in the country.

Sonam Wangchuk said: “Through this MoU, we are laying foundations for long and enduring partnership between the ministry and the Construction Institute of Thailand & SCG. One of the main hindrances in the private sector development has been the shortage of skilled human resources.”

Aree Chavalitcheewingul said: “SCG really appreciates that the government of Bhutan has opened the door of opportunity for us to use our capability to develop skilled workforces for the country, by exchanging ideas and transferring experiences in building and construction works.”

The collaboration is expected to raise the level of effectiveness regarding construction and building industry for both countries.

“With a purpose of creating a social and environmental sustainable development, I believe that we will be able to increase the quality of life for people and the economic value for both countries,” Aree Chavalitcheewingul said.

The labour secretary said that the MoU would provide opportunities for the Bhutanese youth to not only acquire requisite quality skills but also gain enough experiences through internships and on the job training programmes, which in turn would contribute towards meeting immediate skills need of the construction sector of Bhutan.

The SCG Companies is one of the leading manufacturers of building materials in Thailand and the international market, with wider varieties of knowledge, know how, techniques and experiences in construction sector.

Staff reporter