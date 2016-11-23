Wednesday , November 23 2016
Home / News / Thailand waives visa fees for 19 countries
Visa: According to Thai media reports, Thailand has waived visa fees and halved visa on arrival fees for 19 countries, including Bhutan, for a period of three months beginning December 1.

Thailand waives visa fees for 19 countries

November 23, 2016 News Leave a comment 3,697 Views

Visa: According to Thai media reports, Thailand has waived visa fees and halved visa on arrival fees for 19 countries, including Bhutan, for a period of three months beginning December 1.

According to the Thai Broadcasting Public Service, this means that those applying for a visa at a Thai embassy or consulate will not have to pay the Thai Baht 1,000 visa fee.

Additionally, the visa on arrival fee has been halved to Thai Baht 1,000.

The move comes less than two months after the country raised its visa fees to Thai Baht 2,000 on September 27.

The move is intended to boost tourist arrivals.

Staff reporter

Check Also

SDF and UNDP to jointly implement projects

Collaboration: The SAARC Development Fund (SDF) and UNDP will collaborate in implementing two projects in the region, according to an SDF press release.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2016, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA