Thailand waives visa fees for 19 countries

Visa: According to Thai media reports, Thailand has waived visa fees and halved visa on arrival fees for 19 countries, including Bhutan, for a period of three months beginning December 1.

According to the Thai Broadcasting Public Service, this means that those applying for a visa at a Thai embassy or consulate will not have to pay the Thai Baht 1,000 visa fee.

Additionally, the visa on arrival fee has been halved to Thai Baht 1,000.

The move comes less than two months after the country raised its visa fees to Thai Baht 2,000 on September 27.

The move is intended to boost tourist arrivals.

