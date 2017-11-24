The first POL service center inaugurated

The first Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) service center was inaugurated in Drakten Gewog, Trongsa on November 18.

The center benefiting 600 households sells POL services, basic agriculture tools, farm machinery and spare parts to enhance agricultural activities.

The service center is expected to save time and cost for farmers by bringing services to their doorsteps.

A press release from the finance ministry states that a minimum of 200 liters of fuel would be distributed to the gewogs to maximise the utilisation of power tillers and other services. “Any excess will be sold to farmers as per the existing government’s standards and regulations.”

To begin with, the centre would distribute Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The press release states that the center was inaugurated in Drakten gewog as the gewog had basic facilities already in place.

The government has provided budget for the establishment of such service centers in all gewogs. Fourteen similar centers would be established in gewogs where basic services are already available.

The center is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Farm Machinery Center Limited (FMCL). FMCL is the implementing agency while Department of Trade provides technical support such as facilitating issuance of fuel in barrels and trade licenses.

Staff reporter