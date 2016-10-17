Their Majesties in Thailand 

His Majesty The King is the first head of state to be received by Thailand to pay respects to His Majesty the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej. His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away on October 13.
Their Majesties and HRH The Gyalsey with representatives of the Hindu community in Bhutan at the Lingkana Palace. His Majesty The King granted Dassain tikka to the representatives at the Palace.
His Majesty The King grants Dassain tikka
His Majesty The King granted Dassain tikka and blessings to representatives of the Hindu community at the Lingkana Palace yesterday. The representatives were led by Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and Lyonpo Dawa Gyaltshen.