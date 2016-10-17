Their Majesties in Thailand 

October 17, 2016

Good day

- to perform luichoe

- to perforn luisang

- to perform luibumter

- to perform luiphangko

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to perform lhasung

- to roof house

- to appoint to new post

- to learn astrology

- to enter in new house

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to start new business

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to hoist prayer flag



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the ox, dragon and dog years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the snake and horse years.