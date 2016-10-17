Their Majesties in Thailand 

Monday , October 17 2016
October 17, 2016 Lead Story

His Majesty The King is the first head of state to be received by Thailand to pay respects to His Majesty the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej. His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away on October 13.

