Their Majesties in Trongsa

His Majesty The King offered prayers at the Taphey Goemba in Nubi, Trongsa, yesterday. The Goemba, which was built by His Majesty King Ugyen Wangchuck, is accessible after a two hour hike from the nearest road and houses a statue of Chenrezi Chatong Chentong.

In the afternoon, His Majesty The King met with the people of Yuling village who were gathered at the village lhakhang to receive His Majesty The King.

On December 20, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen visited Yungdrung Choling Palace, with His Royal Highness The Gyalsey and met the people of Langthel gewog. Yungdrung Choling Palace, which houses the Kudung of Terton Pema Lingpa, was built in the mid-19th century by Trongsa Penlop Ugyen Phuntsho and was restored by King Ugyen Wangchuck when he was the Trongsa Penlop. Upon His Majesty The King’s Command in 2009, a monastic institution was established and two monks were appointed as the machhen zimpon and soelpon to look after the Kudung.

Their Majesties also visited the College of Language and Cultural Studies with His Royal Highness The Gyalsey on the 20th. His Majesty The King granted an Audience to the students and teachers of the college.

Their Majesties, with His Royal Highness, visited Tangsibji on December 19, and were received by the people of the village at Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s ancestral paternal home. It was a special occasion for the villagers, who were overjoyed to welcome His Royal Highness The Gyalsey to the village which is the ancestral home of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s father, and to also receive His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the Royal Family.

On the 18th, Their Majesties visited Trongsa Dzong in the morning with His Royal Highness. The occasion, which marked His Royal Highness The Gyalsey’s first visit to Trongsa Dzong, was graced by His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo and members of the Royal Family.

On the evening of the 18th, His Majesty The King granted an Audience to the volunteers who had helped with the 109th National Day celebrations and thanked them.

Their Majesties and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey are on a Royal Visit to Trongsa following the National Day celebrations.

During the visit, Their Majesties have met with thousands of people in Trongsa, who took the opportunity to offer their wishes and express joy on the Royal Birth, and meet His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.