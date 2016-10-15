Saturday , October 15 2016
Their Majesties The King and Queen leave for Thailand tomorrow

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen will fly to Thailand tomorrow to pay personal respects to His Majesty the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej.

His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away yesterday.

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen led prayers for His Majesty the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Thimphu National Memorial Chorten today.

Prayers for His Majesty the Late King of Thailand at Thimphu Tashichhodzong were led by Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother.

The National Flag will fly at half mast for three days as a mark of respect for His Majesty the Late King of Thailand.

Meanwhile, today, thousands of people all across the country visited Dzongs and temples to light butter lamps and pray in memory of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

