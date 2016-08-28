Thimphu thromde provides garbage trucks to dzongkhags

Waste management: Thimphu thromde handed over 11 new refuse compactor garbage trucks to seven dzongkhags yesterday.

Thimphu, Paro, Punakha, Haa, Chukha, Zhemgang and Sarpang are the seven dzongkhags.

The Government of India funded trucks, supplied by Usha Engineerings in India were procured for Nu 53.980 million.

Nine more trucks are expected to arrive in the country by the end of September, which will be distributed to five other dzongkhags.

Thimphu Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said that the dzongkhags and thromdes are facing difficulty in providing timely services to the people because of frequent breakdowns of garbage collection trucks.

“The new compactor trucks will assist the dzongkhags and thromdes in managing its waste and keeping the cities clean,” Kinlay Dorjee said.

Of the five trucks for Thimphu, one has been handed over to the dzongkhag. Two trucks will be handed over to Greener Way while Thimphu thromde and Clean City will have one truck each.

Greener Way was awarded the contract to collect and dispose off waste from the south and central zones while Clean City was given the north zone.

Dechen Tshomo