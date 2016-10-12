Wednesday , October 12 2016
dsc_9895

Thimphu Tshechu – Day 2

October 12, 2016

A light rain did not deter thousands from attending the second day of the Thimphu tshechu at the Tendrelthang in Tashichhodzong yesterday. The story of Pholey Moley, Kelcham, Zhana nga cham, Dremetse nga cham and Shawa shakhi were performed. The Durda cham, Tum ngam, Raksha cham and Raksha nga cham will be performed today.

dsc_0093

