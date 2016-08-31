Three stabbings in two days

Crime: Police arrested a 25-year-old woman for stabbing her husband on August 27.

The incident occurred after midnight at Dharina, above Dechencholing in Thimphu.

According to the suspect’s statement to police, she questioned her husband after he came home drunk late at night. The husband then got a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill his wife unless she killed him first.

The suspect snatched the knife from her husband and stabbed him on his hand. She stabbed her husband for a second time on the head after he hit her. The suspect reported the incident to police at around 5:30am.

The victim is in stable condition and was discharged from the referral hospital the next day.

On August 28, police received a phone call about another stabbing in Taba at around 10am.

The husband, 42, stabbed his 36-year-old wife several times.

The official said that the wife returned home late at night as she had an official gathering the previous night. However an argument broke out between the couple.

“The suspect went out the next morning and came home drunk and stabbed the wife,” the official said.

Police took the victim to the hospital and the suspect was arrested the same day.

“The victim had multiple cuts on her body and she is in critical condition,” the official said.

On the same day, a complainant reported to police that a couple was fighting outside a bar in Babesa. A 33-year-old man sustained cuts on both his arms and chest. The man told police that his girlfriend, 27, stabbed him.

Upon investigation, an eyewitness told police that the man stabbed himself. The girl also had some cuts on her body. Both are being treated in the hospital. The case is under investigation.

Dechen Tshomo