Thromde targets 24 hrs drinking water supply

Thimphu thromde will try to reduce disposal of solid waste at the landfill by 30 percent annually and have at least two waste recovery projects initiated or supported by March next year.

These targets were shared during the annual performance agreement signing (APA) yesterday.

The thromde also aims to conduct four waste composition and quantity survey for future development.

The APA document signed between Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Thimphu thrompon Kinlay Dorjee for the 2017-18 fiscal year stated that the thromde targets to provide clean, safe and reliable drinking water and sanitation for 24 hours to 80 percent of the population this fiscal year. “It also aims to have 60 percent of household connected to the sewer system.”

It states that the thromde should ensure public safety and security by conducting operation thinning of 1,500 stray dogs, and coordinating and carrying out 12 surprise inspections to reduce crime in the city.

To achieve the target of developing and maintaining the infrastructure within the thromde this fiscal year, the thromde should maintain 70 percent of urban roads in the city, construct three and five kilometres (km) of new urban road and drainage system. “About 10kms of footpath should be constructed while 60 percent of the existing footpath should be maintained,” it stated.

The thromde, besides maintaining and upgrading four of the eight existing parks and playgrounds in the city, should initiate and develop 10,000 square metres of micro gardens, plant 2,500 trees with a survival rate of 70 percent within the city to maintain a clean and green environment.

It is stated that the thromde should develop and maintain the infrastructure within the thromde including local area plans (LAPs).

The performance agreement is aimed to enhance transparency, efficiency and effective public service delivery. “Thimphu thromde will also maintain a clean and green environment and pedestrian friendly city, and enforce proper implementation of development control regulations.”

According to Thimphu thromde’s senior planning officer, Ugyen Tshering Dorji, the APA was signed to enable effective and efficient ICT services and to implement national integrity and anti-corruption strategy.

Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said that since the initiation of the APA, there had been a significant achievement in the thromde.

He highlighted the thromde’s achievements in the last fiscal year based on the four pillars of the Gross National Happiness. “Management of waste and improving and managing sewerage system in the city is the most important when it comes to conservation of the environment.”

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay acknowledged the thromde employees for their hard work despite frequent criticism from the public.

Dechen Tshomo