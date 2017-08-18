Transport United come back strong

Thimphu League and BOB National League 2017 saw the rise of Transport United FC. The team took seven years to come back to the championship. The team has played seven undefeated matches in the national league with six wins and a draw against Thimphu City.

The club qualified to play in Thimphu League this year after suffering relegation from the league in 2011.

Transport United was among the three football clubs from Thimphu League that qualified to play in the national league after coming second in the Thimphu League 2017.

Transport United is the four-time winner of the national championship. The club was the dominant local club since 2004. Their dominance ended in 2008 when they were pushed to the second place by Yeedzin FC.

The club represented Bhutan in AFC President’s Cup in four group stage matches. The team sealed first ever victory against the foreign opponent while playing group stage match against Pakistan Army in 2006.

The club’s rise started after Thimphu League.

Transport United secured the biggest 6-3 win in national league against the champions of Thimphu League 2017, Thimphu City on August 9. The two biggest clubs in the country met for the second time at Changlimithang Stadium. The team is currently on the top of the national league with 19 points.

Transport United’s coach, Ngawang Dhendup, said that the club worked hard to come back. “Most of the players were trained together for the last several years. It helps coordinate the game better.”

Transport United defeated Thimphu FC (1-0) on August 15 before they entered the first 24-day break of the league. The club continued their winning streak with six straight win in the league.

Transport United will make their fifth continental appearance in AFC Cup with only two wins required to secure the championship title.

Thimphu FC’s coach could not transform the performance of his squad as the training time was short. Thimphu FC stands in fourth place with 10 points. Thimphu City is in the second place with 13 points with one match left to be played before the break.

Ngawang Dhendup said that 90 percent of the task of becoming the champions is over. “We need only two wins. But we are planning to win the championship undefeated as it took a long time for us to return,” said the coach.

Transport United has three away games to be played against Paro United, Phuentsholing City and Ugyen Academy FC.

BOB National League will resume next month after the 23 days international break for the national squad to prepare for their match against Palestine on September 5 for 2019 Asian Cup qualifying. With games against the Maldives and Oman over, Bhutan stands at the bottom of Group D in the qualifiers.

Nima