Transport United thrash Thimphu City 6:3

Transport United beat Thimphu City 6-3 and extended their lead at the top of BOB national league with three points at the Changlimithang stadium yesterday.

Transport United conceded two goals in the first seven minutes from Nima Tshering and Chencho Gyeltshen.

The team bounced back stronger mainly through their foreign signing, Nagen Tamang. He scored the first hat-trick of the league to give Transport United a comfortable win.

Transport United made it to five straight wins in a row after beating Thimphu City as they played Thimphu City for the second time.

Transport United coach Ngawang Dhendup said his team this season has the best squad.

“The forward players, both Nagen Tamang and Kencho Tobgay are good in the air and we scored more header goals. We had been preparing for the win. Game went as planned,” said the coach.

“We conceded two early goals but I got enough time to boost my players. This was the toughest match of the championship but we don’t have time to rest now. The journey to be the champion doesn’t end with this win. We have four away games to be played. However, I am confident that my boys are motivated by the win,” said Ngawang Dhendup.

Transport United spent around Nu 300,000 for the national championship to improve their squad.

Vincent Deacon, who took over Thimphu City recently said his team lost it after scoring the two early goals.

“Goals change a game and instead of playing a normal controlled game, we panicked. We should have controlled the game and completed our play,” said the coach.

“I had only one training session for the match. I was telling my boys to move forward with the play but we missed out to communicate well,” said the coach.

Nagen Tamang of Transport United said that he had been preparing mentally to win. “The big win against Thimphu City and the hat-trick in league are the best moments of my career as a professional player,” said the 28-year-old striker from India.

Thimphu city slipped to second in the league with four win, one draw and one loss.

