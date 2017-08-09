Transport Utd still in title contest

Transport United defeated Paro United 4:3 at Changlimithang Stadium on August 6.

Ngawang Dendup made six changes to its starting eleven as the team was resting its key players for the match against Thimphu City in the coming week.

Thimphu City and Transport United were championship contenders of Thimphu league earlier this year. The rivalry continues in the BOB national league as both the teams lead the national league with 13 points each.

The coach brought in Kuenga Gyeltshen to replace Purna Kumar who has been suspended. Transport United’s missed out two key defenders in the defence lineup. Goalkeeper Hari Gurung and Ong Tshering remained on the bench.

Transport United Coach Ngawang Dhendup said that he had to save key players as they were picking up injuries.

“Next match against Thimphu City is a championship match. The match would decide the title winner of the league. Moreover, I had to give equal opportunity to other players too,” said the coach.

“It’s a must-win game as we couldn’t take advantage of the away match against Thimphu City in the previous match. As we have less training time. Players recovery is important,” said Ngawang Dendup.

The club’s key attacking player, Nagen Tamang made his mark on the scoresheet as he netted the first goal of the league during the match.

“I am happy about the goal. I’ve tried hard to score in the first half but I couldn’t as we had difficulty in building coordination among us. We won the match and I am happy about it,” he said.

The 28-year-old striker said, “We’ll fight for the top spot and try to win the next game. Thimphu City is a strong team and we’ve to train hard.”

The match between Transport United and Paro United exhibited some quality performance from the foreign players.

Phakhawat Seekhieo from Thailand gave Paro United hope for the equaliser with his stunning free kick in the dying minutes of the game. However, it was not to be.

Paro United coach Wangchuck said that they were given less training time to play on the away ground. “The players are not familiar playing on artificial turf. We’ll come back stronger,” said the coach.

The Club President Rangsee Tuengpnt said that the official performance of the game had been same as it was three years ago.

“Referee’s performance on the pitch is not preferable,” he said.

A total of the five matches were played by each team in the ongoing BOB national league so far.

Transport United has won four and drew against Thimphu City. While Paro United has lost three, won a match against Phuentsholing City, and a draw against Thimphu FC.

Nima