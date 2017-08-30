Two caught in gold smuggling case

Police in Paro is investigating a case involving a 36-and a 31-year-old men who are involved for the alleged smuggling of 11.04 kilograms of gold into the country on August 27.

Based on a tip off, customs officials at Paro International Airport caught the men around 10:30am with 4.155 kgs and 6.890 kgs of gold concealed in their waist belt.

The gold biscuits seized were worth about Nu 30 million. Police said that the men were flying from Bangkok, Thailand in Bhutan Airlines. This is the third gold smuggling case reported this year in Paro.

Staff reporter