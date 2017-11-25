Two minors detained for larceny

Thimphu police detained two boys aged, 13 and 15 years for stealing a Maruti Van from an automobile workshop in Olakha, Thimphu on November 18 night.

The automobile workshop owner reported the theft to police the next day. The vehicle was kept at the workshop for repair.

Police caught the boys at the Chuzom check post when they were driving back from Dawakha after meeting their relatives. The 15-year-old who works as a parking fee collector in Thimphu was driving the van. A police official said they are verifying the age of the 13-year-old.

According to police, the boys claim that they used a duplicate key, which they found on a road to drive the van. “They met with an accident on the way and the van had minor damages. Nothing happened to the boys,” an official said.

Both are from Khariphu in Mewang gewog, Thimphu.

Police said there are a few reported cases of miscreants stealing Maruti vans and abandoning the car in a driveway in Thimphu. “We are investigating if the boys are also involved in those cases.”

Dechen Tshomo