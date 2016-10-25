UN Day observed

Event: Bhutan observed the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations yesterday with the lighting of 1,000 butter lamps in the Kuenray, Tashichhodzong, according to a foreign affairs ministry press release.

UN Day marks the day on which the UN Charter entered into force on October 24, 1945.

On the occasion, the labour and human resources minister, Ngeema Sangay Tshempo, highlighted the contributions made by the United Nations towards the socio-economic development of Bhutan. Lyonpo expressed the Royal Government’s appreciation to the UN and its agencies for their support and cooperation in advancing the partnership.

He also highlighted Bhutan’s contribution to peacekeeping in the global effort to maintain peace. Lyonpo reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to the UN and its agencies towards the advancement of Bhutan’s development objectives, and successful implementation of the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

